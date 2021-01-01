From safavieh
Safavieh Chelsea Collection HK117A Hand-Hooked French Country Wool Area Rug, 3' x 3' Round, Ivory / Beige
Advertisement
The handmade, hand-hooked construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years This rug is made of 100-percent premium virgin wool The modern style of this rug's floral pattern will give your room a contemporary accent This rug features an ivory background and beige border, and displays a stunning floral pattern in shades of olive, sage, red, rust, and yellow This round rug measures 3-feet round