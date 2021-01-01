Chef's Monogram 10x14 Bamboo Cutting Board

Personalized with any single initial monogram Board measures 14"L x 10"W x 1"DFeatures cut-outs on the bottom sides for easy carryingHand wash to prevent warping. Periodically treat with mineral oil to avoid drying outNote: Variations in tone and color are natural to these cutting boards. Some boards may be darker or lighter due to grain variationsProps and stand are not includedImported Our exclusive Chef's Monogram Bamboo Cutting Board makes an impressive addition to any household kitchen.Professional-quality board is handcrafted of pressed bamboo in beautiful, natural tones unique to each piece, with a natural hand rubbed olive oil finish making each personalization vary in color. Bamboo absorbs very little moisture, does not shrink or swell and is actually harder than most hard woods, making it a superior material for cutting boards.