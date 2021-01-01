From cangshan
Cangshan Chef's Knife - 8'' X Series German Steel Forged Chef's Knife
8'' X Series German Steel Forged Chef's Knife. The X Series represents the elemental beauty of functionality. An excellently crafted knife featuring a geometric handle strikes a balance between bold lines and a distinct silhouette. Both well-balanced and comfortable, this knife quickly becomes a natural extension of the chef. Featuring hand sharpened German sourced, stain-resistant steel and a bolster-free design, this knife focuses on excellent balance and optimal comfort. 8'' chef's knifeGerman steelHand washLimited lifetime warrantyImported