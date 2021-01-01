Sasaki 8" Chef Knife with Guard

Steeped in Japanese tradition, the stunning look and refined style of Sasaki cutlery is the result of a 60-day process that is intensively implemented and overseen. Only premium materials are used in creating each knife. The blade is precision forged from a single 67-layered Damascus high-carbon stainless steel piece (the cladding) with a cutting core made of Japanese AUS-10 “super steel.” This vastly increases the steel’s strength, flexibility, and hardness, it is heated at 1000 degrees Celsius, then cooled down to 200-300 degrees Celsius. This treatment results in an incredibly durable, stain and corrosion resistant blade that delivers incomparable performance and outstanding edge retention. Giving the blade a razor-sharp edge is an exhaustive procedure of coarsely grinding, fine-honing, then polishing it to a mirror finish within an astounding 15-degree angle on each side, using a sand wheel that must be monitored and manually adjusted countless times throughout the process. The task is not complete until we have produced a visually arresting, powerful kitchen essential. The bolster is the juncture where the blade meets the handle, providing a counterbalance between the two for stability in your hand. On the Sasaki knife, the bolster is specifically designed and weighted to encourage a proper pinch grip – the correct form when holding the handle. It is also mirror polished to create a spectacular, glimmering focal point at the center of the knife. The handle is expressly engineered so you feel the power of the cutting process with each chop, slice, and dice. The handle is constructed of fiberglass, which is exceptionally durable and highly corrosion resistant. It is full tang (meaning, the steel of the blade runs all the way through the handle rather than simply attaching at the bolster), and triple riveted for superior stability and strength. Each knife includes a premium quality Japanese saya (sheath) embossed with the Sasaki logo. A pin lock secures this protective cover on the blade, keeping it safe when not in use. To keep your Sasaki cutlery at peak performance, we highly recommend using only a traditional sharpening stone to hone your knives. Hand-wash with warm water and a mild detergent; rinse and dry immediately.