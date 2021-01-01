Chef Knife, 8 Inch Pro Kitchen Knife, German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife with Ergonomic Handle

Best Quality Guranteed. For home chefs & professionals. This Pro chef's knife has been the top choice of both home chefs and professionals alike. Designed to handle kitchen tasks both big and small, This durable knife's razor sharp and laser-tested blade effortlessly chops, minces, slices and dices. Stainless steel blade with high-carbon - The 8 inch chef's knife is made from high-quality stainless steel. And to boost its sturdiness, the steel contains 0.6%-0.75% carbon, making it two times as hard as other knives in its class as they contain just 0.3% carbon. EXQUISITE GIFT BOX: This Pro Chef Knife with a exquisite Gift Box is very suitable as a gift to parents and friends on kinds of festivals, such as Mother's Day, Father's DayThanksgiving DayBlack FridayChristmas dayNew YearEaster DayHalloweenbirthday, etc. This pro-grade kitchen knife wont slide off your hands, slashing down cutting time and protecting your fingers from painful injuries, speed