Chef Knife 8 inch, Japanese Damascus Stainless Steel Blade, Dalbergia Wood Handle, Gift Box Packaging, Super Sharp Professional Kitchen Knives HTT-Series

Best Quality Guranteed. Professional Kitchen Knife: This HTT series 8' professional chef knives is designed for professional chefs. With its sharp edges, unique design and good cutting experience, it is preferred by consumers. Together stored in the elegant packaging, it is an ideal gift of choice. In addition, it is an ideal appliance for cooking beginners, professional chefs and ordinary households. Damascus Steel Blade: The blade is made of high-quality 73-layer Damascus steel. Damascus steel enjoys 58-62 HRC of hardness in the steel core, its extremely high hardness guarantees excellent sharpness and wear resistance. Dalbergia Wood Handle: dalbergia is a natural solid wood. Due to the different cutting season, wood location and growth environment, there are certain differences in the color and texture of the handle, which is a normal phenomenon and cannot be avoided. High Cost Performance: The damascus steel for this knife is imported from Japan.