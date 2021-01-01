Our quality canvases are printed with archival inks designed to last a lifetime. The art is mounted onto sturdy mounting board and framed in a hand-crafted reclaimed wood frame. Our frames are made from real vintage wood which has been salvaged to create a true barn-wood look and feel. By retrieving our wood from only natural resources no two frames are the same, giving each piece in our collection uniqueness and authenticity. Outer dimensions of the frame are approximately 19.5 in. x 23.5 in. All of our prints come ready to hang. Creative Gallery Chef Dog Brown Wood Framed 23-in H x 19-in W Kitchen Print on Canvas | KIT000116FRA16X20BW