From animal print chic
Animal Print Chic Cheetah, Leopard, Jaguar Print - Animal Hide - Trending Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Trendy Cheetah, Leopard, Jaguar Skin, Animal Print Pattern. For those that Just Love Cheetahs, Leopards or Jaguars. Animal Lovers too. Perfect contrast in any Decor. Click or Brand for More Animals!! Another Original Design by Animal Print Chic that is Distressed with a Vintage Style, this Popular item makes a Perfect Gift for a Birthday or Just for something Unique! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only