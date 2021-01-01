From the paper studio
Cheer Megaphone & Pom Pom Shank Buttons
Root for the home team! Cheer Megaphone & Pom Pom Shank Buttons are made of plastic and features two styles. One features a matte black megaphone with an indentation of the word "Cheer" in metallic gold letters. The other style features a round, textured pom pom with a matching metallic gold color. Utilize the backings to attach them to whatever you're working on! Dimensions: Length: 14mm - 22mm Width: 21.5mm - 24mm Package contains 6 buttons.