Cheealee Coffee Table with Storage

Elegant living room furniture, this modern coffee table is made of glass and black metal frame durable powder-coated iron pipe with rust-resistant effect for long-lasting use. It is suitable for the living room and can match any decor in your house. Our small coffee table has a spacious surface for everyday use and a low-level open shelf that can hold your different types of items, such as books, toys, snacks. its the perfect space-saver solution for a small apartment or large home. Ample space makes your home and room tidy and clean. The glass with marble pattern has the look of being natural and stylish, giving it luxury, homey appeal for our coffee table. Also, this round table is waterproof and easy to clean. Table top with rounded corners is family-friendly, avoid unnecessary bump injured. This coffee table with storage is simple to set up. with 10 minutes.Tools and instructions needed are provided, allowing an easy assembling . Table Top Color: marble