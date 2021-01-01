Checkered Hearts 18" Placemat

Bring a touch of glamour to your home's design with this chic modern accent placemat. Designed by world renown fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie, this placemat brings that chich feeling to any space. With a unique geometric and colorful design, this piece serves as the fashionable statement piece your decor needs. Made in the USA from quality materials this placemat is not only highly fashionable but is also highly functional. This fun and trendy design allows you to add some of your own personal flair to your home.