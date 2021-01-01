Check Scanner Cleaning Card Featuring Waffletechnology

Best Quality Guranteed. Use on Check/SmartSource Check Scanners and Burrough/Unisys Scanners. Replaces Burroughs/Unisys Cleaning Cards Part # KWBUR-BUR2B15W Dust, ink and debris can cloud the optical lens causing bad scans. This can make an automated system into a manual entry system increasing processing time, cost of operation and customer dissatisfaction. Clean your Check Scanner every week to two weeks depending on volume. Dust, ink and debris can cloud the optical lens causing bad scans. This can make an automated system into a manual entry system increasing processing time, cost of operation and customer dissatisfaction. Clean when experiencing poor print quality, illegible receipts, paper jams or print voids. This product features patented Evanish solution that effectively breaks down dirt and debris in the card parth and on theread head for effective cleaning; safe to use on electronic components. Fifteen cards to a box