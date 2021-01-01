Rev-A-Shelf CHDSL-9128-1 Sidelines 5-1/16 Inch Center to Center Arch Cabinet Pull Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Arch

From rev-a-shelf
Rev-A-Shelf CHDSL-9128-1 Sidelines 5-1/16 Inch Center to Center Arch Cabinet Pull Constructed from steel and finished in bronze or satin nickel, these sturdy drawer and door pulls will complement your fine closet cabinetry and accessories. Built to last, these elegant pulls will make any design an extraordinary one!Features:(1) pull and mounting hardwareUpgrade or replace your existing handlesPlated finish is stronger than a painted finishHeavy plated metal constructionLimited lifetime warrantyDimensions:Center to Center: 5-1/16"Width: 1/4"Length: 5-7/8"Projection: 1-3/16" Arch Satin Nickel