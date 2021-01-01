From visual comfort
Visual Comfort CHD2483 Gracie 25" Triple LED Sconce with Clear Glass by Chapman & Myers Antique Nickel / Clear Glass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Advertisement
Visual Comfort CHD2483 Gracie 25" Triple LED Sconce with Clear Glass by Chapman & Myers Gracie Triple LED Sconce with Clear Glass Features Designed by Chapman & Myers Hand applied living finish Clear glass shade Integrated LED light source Dimmable ETL rated for wet locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 8-3/4" Width: 24-1/2" Extension: 8-1/4" Backplate: 4-1/4" x 5-1/4" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Wattage: 27 watts Lumens: 2,700 Average Lifespan: 22,000 hours Color Rendering Index (CRI): 93 Voltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Antique Nickel / Clear Glass