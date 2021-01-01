From visual comfort
Visual Comfort CHC5179 Darlana 40" Large Two-Tiered Ring Chandelier by E. F. Chapman Aged Iron Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Visual Comfort CHC5179 Darlana 40" Large Two-Tiered Ring Chandelier by E. F. Chapman Features Hand applied living finish Designed by E. F. Chapman Chain suspended fixture Requires (20) 40 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbs Capable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 33" Width: 40" Chain Length: 72" Canopy Size: 6" Round Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 20 Bulbs Included: No Max Watts Per Bulb: 40W Voltage: 120 volts Aged Iron