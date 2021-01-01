From visual comfort
Visual Comfort CHC4484 Gracie 11" Tall Flush Mount with Clear Glass by Chapman & Myers Bronze / Clear Glass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush
Visual Comfort CHC4484 Gracie 11" Tall Flush Mount with Clear Glass by Chapman & Myers Gracie Tall Flush Mount with Clear Glass Features Designed by Chapman & Myers Hand applied living finish Clear glass shade Integrated LED light source Dimmable ETL rated for damp locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 11" Width: 4-3/4" Canopy Size: 4-3/4" Diameter Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LED Wattage: 9 watts Lumens: 900 Average Lifespan: 22,000 hours Color Rendering Index (CRI): 93 Voltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Bronze / Clear Glass