Visual Comfort CHC1426SG Paris Flea Market 24" Medium Chandelier with Seeded Glass by E. F. Chapman Antique Burnished Brass Indoor Lighting
Visual Comfort CHC1426SG Paris Flea Market 24" Medium Chandelier with Seeded Glass by E. F. Chapman Features Hand applied living finish Designed by E. F. Chapman Includes seedy glass accents Chain suspended fixture Requires (8) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbs Capable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 26" Width: 24" Chain Length: 72" Canopy Size: 5-1/4" Round Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 8 Bulbs Included: No Max Watts Per Bulb: 60W Voltage: 120 volts Antique Burnished Brass