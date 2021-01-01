From visual comfort
Visual Comfort CHC 5261AM Venezia 24" Small Faceted Scroll-Top Lantern with Antique Mirror by E.F. Chapman Gilded Iron Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Visual Comfort CHC 5261AM Venezia 24" Small Faceted Scroll-Top Lantern with Antique Mirror by E.F. Chapman Venezia Small Faceted Scroll-Top Lantern with Antique Mirror Features Designed by E.F. Chapman Antique mirror glass Chain suspended design Requres 4 x 40 watt max, candelabra (E12) bulbs Capable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 23-3/4" Width: 14-1/4" Chain Length: 72" Canopy Size: 5-1/2" x 6-1/4" Hexagonal Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 watts Voltage: 120 volts Gilded Iron