Chavers Folding Adirondack Chair

This Adirondack chair is designed for people who seek to live comfortably and relax. Its classic, yet comfortable design encourages you to shed your digital skin and relax as you take in the world around you. We use all-weather HDPE recycled material to design this product, which can easily withstand any kind of weather and is very durable. This classical style blends in other outdoor furniture perfectly, it will light up your outdoor deck with another furniture piece. You only get one life, live it by your rules. Color: Brown