Chattam 3 - Light Kitchen Island Geometric Pendant

This chandelier is designed with geometric aesthetics. The traditional design of ceiling pendant light is the combination of retro and classic, industrial and farmhouse style, which makes your space individual. All the 3 light rings are fixed by screws, can be spun around screws. You can adjust the rotation freely to show the perfect display you like, this rustic pendant light will introduce a geometric aesthetic into any space. This antique sphere light fixture comes with every element you need for creating a retro-industrial style environment. Increase the classic ambiance in any space. The hanging light fixture commands attention anywhere you place it, especially in entryways and dining rooms, also would look great in a foyer, over a dining table, kitchen island, staircase, hallway, bedroom, bar, corridor, and office adds a charming, casual touch to any decor. Now let’s update your home with our attractive lighting fixtures!