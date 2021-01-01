From lowe's
Lowe's Chatra 2 x 8 Orange/Dark Gray Indoor/Outdoor Medallion Vintage Runner Polyester | BRG146209
Advertisement
This vivid rug boasts a whimsical medallion and border design with a floral border and contemporary orange, light pink, and charcoal gray colorway. Printed on weather-resistant polyester, for a flat, durable finish, this boho-chic rug brings vibrancy and vintage vibes to indoor and outdoor spaces. Lowe's Chatra 2 x 8 Orange/Dark Gray Indoor/Outdoor Medallion Vintage Runner Polyester | BRG146209