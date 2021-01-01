Hinkley Chatham Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Clear - Size: 11"

Advertisement
Give your home's exterior spaces traditional flair with the Chatham Outdoor Wall Sconce from Hinkley Lighting. A circular wall mount secures the piece in place as it extends a scrolled arm forward to hold a round open-cage frame resembling coastal fixtures. A clear seeded glass cylinder at its center encloses its incandescent light source, glistening with the warm light as it brightens the area with ambient light. This fixture's charm and durability make it a welcomed choice for any outdoor space. Color: Clear. Finish: Museum Black