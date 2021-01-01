GreenPan Chatham Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Saucepans 8" and 10" Open Skillet Set, Gray

Upgrade your cookware collection with durable, ultra-versatile skillets in two essential sizes. Superfast heating, high-grade nonstick coating and easy-care properties make healthy cooking easier than ever. GreenPan's latest innovation for health conscious cooks, the Pure Ceramic and Magneto collection is the first nonstick cookware to be optimized for all heat sources. Magneto technology, featuring a coating of copper reinforced ferromagnetic particles, allows for superfast heating and optimal heat transfer on all cooking surfaces whether you prefer to cook on an induction, electric or gas stovetops. Expect fast, even heat distribution and impeccable results. Thermolon Diamond ceramic nonstick coating makes it easy to cook delicious meals with little oil. And because it is completely scratch resistant, it is safe for use with metal utensils. Diamond reinforced cooking surface results in incredible searing and browning thanks to diamonds incredible heat conductivity. Approximately four times more efficient than copper. The ceramic coated, hard anodized aluminum body is built to last in even the toughest kitchens: the base resists warping, remaining completely flat while heating; and protective ceramic coating covers cookware on the inside and outside, to keep your pans looking great.