SAFAVIEH Chatham Dark Blue/Ivory 2 ft. x 5 ft. Multi-Diamond Geometric Runner Rug

The Chatham collection by Safavieh contrasts ancient Moroccan motifs with a fashion-forward palette of bright and pastel colors. This transitional and contemporary rug offers a thick wool pile in modern designs to complement any home decor. These stunning hand-tufted wool rugs are crafted in India to recreate the elegant look of hand-knotted carpets for today's lifestyle interiors. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Dark Blue/Ivory.