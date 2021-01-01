From kingston brass

Chatham Centerset Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Kingston Brass Chatham centerset kitchen faucet with side sprayer is a great value and features outstanding build quality and performance. Featuring an 8 " spout reach with 5.75 spout height, this faucet provides plenty of space between the spout and sink basin. The lever handle is easy to operate and the faucet features use of a durable washerless cartridge. This kitchen faucet features a 1.5 gallon per minute water flow rate to meet the EPA's water sense standard.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com