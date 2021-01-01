Pamper those aching muscles, nurse your baby or simply enjoy some downtime in the warm embrace of the Dream On Me Chatham Basic Glider , Recliner , Rocker. From plush seating to smooth rocking and gliding motions and an easy to use reclining feature, the Chatham spells luxury and comfort like no other! The Chatham features an ergonomic backrest support, comfortable side rests and smooth gliding, 360° swivel and rocking motions, designed to provide maximum comfort to your body. Reclining is a breeze thanks to the convenient, easy-to-reach and use lever on the armrest. Enjoy the advantages of a no-tool assembly with the Chatham ! Its solid metal base supports 360-degree swivel rotation and gliding. The Chatham is covered with an easy-to-clean durable polyester fabric with foam filling, and features convenient side pockets. The Chatham weighs 80.5 lbs and has a weight capacity of 250 lbs. Product dimensions are 30″ L x 29.5″ W x 40″ H inches. It meets all CA TB117-2013 flammability requirements and has 6 months Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty.