Savoy House Chatham 6-Light Chandelier in Classic Bronze - 1-305-6-44

This Savoy House Chatham 6-light chandelier showcases an effortlessly, comfortably elegant look that makes it a perfect choice for illuminating your home. It is finished in classic bronze with white fabric shades to give you a comfortable, useful glow. This versatile chandelier has a bold visual look that can be used in a wide variety of spaces, including but certainly not limited to dining rooms, living rooms, great rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, foyers, offices and even bathrooms! You can hang this chandelier from a sloped ceiling, too. The classic bronze finish goes with anything, so you can match it with bronze hardware or mix it with hardware in other finishes. The clean look of the Chatham is a great fit for farmhouse style, transitional style, classic style and more. When you choose a Savoy House lighting fixture, you can be certain you've selected a piece that will withstand the test of time.