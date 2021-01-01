American Standard Chatfield 4 in. Centerset 2-Handle Bathroom Faucet in Legacy Bronze

The free-flowing lines of the Chatfield Mid-Arc 2-Handle Centerset Bathroom Faucet from American Standard channel the simple beauty of nature. With a mirror-like Chrome finish, the 2 lever handles allow you to easily control water flow and temperature. Ceramic disc valve cartridges, standard on all American Standard faucets, ensure a lifetime of drip-free performance. ADA-compliant and WaterSense approved, this faucet is both inspired by nature and helping to sustain it. Available in a variety of finishes, the Chatfield collection offers a look to fit almost any bathroom decor. Color: Legacy Bronze.