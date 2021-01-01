Fontaine by Italia Chatelet Single-Handle 1-Spray Settings Round Shower Faucet Set in Matte Black with Pressure Balance Valve Included

Italia Faucets is proud to present its new "Chatelet" Series. This single handle, shower only trim set with rough-in valve comes in four finishes; chrome, brushed nickel, oil rubbed bronze, matte black. The set includes: 1) 6 inch diameter Round Rain Shower Head with Self-Cleaning Tips, 2) Shower Arm with Wall Flange, 3) Escutcheon Plate with "Hot" and "C" indicators, 4) Decorative Control Handle, 5) Pressure Balance Rough-In Valve. The rough-in valve has a disposable plaster guard assisting in setting the depth of the valve in the wall and to protect the valve from tile plaster. Simply remove 2 screws once set. The valve has 4 ports: 1) Hot Water, 2) Cold Water, 3) Tub and 4) Shower. A cap is provided to plug the tub port. The solid cast brass valve body has convenient mounting holes. Integral stops allow you to isolate valve so that water main can be left on during valve maintenance. The square shower head with self-cleaning rubber tips prevents and removes build-up of scale.