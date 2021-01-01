Chatelet Brown Rectangular Extendable Leg Dining Table

Advertisement
Part of Chatelet Collection from HookerCrafted from poplar and hardwood solids with pecan walnut and maple veneersWood Distressing Type : Scraping lines, sloping lines, rasping, worm holesLight Wood finishExtendable tableIncludes 2- 18" leafTable extends from 72" to 108"Comfortably seats up to eight guestsOptional chairsTable only chairs sold separately.Enjoy a luxurious but casual dining experience with this elegant leg dining table inspired by timeless farm style antiques. Two 18-inch leaves extend the table to 108 inches to seat up to eight guests. Crafted of Poplar and Hardwood Solids with Pecan, Walnut and Maple Veneers with a solid wood edge.