From exclusive home curtains

Exclusive Home Curtains Chateau Striped Faux Silk Pinch Pleat Curtain Panel Pair, 96, Blush

$45.77
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Overall fabric width of 54" at bottom of panel provides fuller look Chateau Pinch Pleat panels offer a wide horizontal stripe pattern on faux silk material Includes: Two (2) curtain panels, each measuring: 27"W x 96"L Slides onto curtain rod via seven (7) hidden tabs; each panel sewn with 4" top hem, and 3" bottom hem Recommend ordering 2 to 3 times rod width for proper look and fullness

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com