Nostalgic Warehouse Chateau Solid Brass Single Dummy Knob with Craftsman Rose - Antique Brass - 713769

Nostalgic Warehouse CRACHA_SD_NK Vintage Chateau Fluted Crystal Single Dummy Door Knob with Solid Brass Long Craftsman Plate Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionSuitable for right or left handed applicationsMade in the United StatesCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantySpecificationsDoor Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleKnob Height: 2.75"Knob Width: 1.75"Material: Brass and CrystalProjection: 2-1/16" Antique Brass