Nostalgic Warehouse Chateau Solid Brass Privacy Knobset with Craftsman Rose - Satin Nickel - 717988

Nostalgic Warehouse CRACHA_PRV_234_KH Vintage Chateau Fluted Crystal Privacy Door Knob Set with Solid Brass Long Craftsman Plate, Keyhole and 2-3/4" Backset Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionSuitable for right or left handed applicationsManufactured in AmericaCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantySpecificationsBackset: 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleKnob Height: 2.75"Knob Width: 1.75"Material: Brass and CrystalProjection: 2-1/16" Satin Nickel