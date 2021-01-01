Oneida Chateau Fine Flatware Set, 18/8 Stainless, Set of 4 Salad Forks

INCLUDES: This Oneida silverware set contains (4) salad forks. The Chateau line was designed for the finest homes and restaurants. DECORATIVE DESIGN: Sleek yet intricate. Refined but understated. Nod to the delicate details of French manors with Chateau. This salad fork set’s fiddleback shape with scrolling flowers culminate in a pattern popular since its inception. HIGHEST QUALITY: What distinguishes silverware to the touch? Finish and weight. These expertly crafted forks are mirror finished and heavy in the hand. The result? Perfection. FINEST STAINLESS STEEL: Silverware is all about metals. 18/8 stainless-steel silverware is made from the world’s best. Impervious to rust and tough, buy what lasts a lifetime – or even more. LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY: Buy once. Impress for years. This set of salad forks will last through all dinners and dishwashers. That’s our promise., Manufacturer: Oneida