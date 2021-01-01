20\" X 24\" Oil Painting On Canvas Hand painted oil reproduction of a famous Cezanne painting, Chateau. Today it has been carefully recreated detail by detail, color by color to near perfection. This beautiful and colorful representation of landscape will bring light and beauty to every room or workspace. Paul Cezanne is identified today as the most dominant influence in the abstraction of modern art. Cezanne drew influence from Pissarro and Manet early in his career. As he matured, Cezanne mostly portrayed still lifes in his art and has greatly influenced Cubism, a form of painting. This work of art has the same emotions and beauty as the original. Why not grace your home with this reproduced masterpiece? It is sure to bring many admirers! Frame Description: Gallery Wrap La Pastiche Chateau 18-in H x 22-in W Landscape Painting on Canvas | 688576423012