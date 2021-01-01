Chasteen Wood Contemporary Home Office Stafford End Table, Oyster Gray

A handsome blend of classic and contemporary styling enables the wood end table to complement any decor. The mission-like slatted side panels create an open feel while the oyster gray finish gives it a modern touch. Featuring one drawer making this accent table just right by your bedside for a reading lamp, storing small personal accessories out of sight, yet within easy reach for your convenience. The drawer is tastefully accented with a beveled silver-finish pull. An open lower shelf is ideal for keeping books and magazines. Use this all-around end table in the living room next to the sofa or a printer stand in your home office. For larger beds, sofas, or rooms, try adding one accent table on each end and coordinate with other furnishings from the collection for a cohesive look throughout your home (each sold separately). Solid wood construction for long-lasting beauty and durability. The end table is a lovely fusion of classic design and contemporary oyster gray finish. A drawer and open shelf offer storage options as a bedside table or in the living room next to the sofa. Fusion of classic and contemporary design. Drawer and open shelf. Finished in a smooth oyster gray.