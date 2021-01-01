Chasteen Light Gray/Blue Area Rug

The vivid, on-trend palette and painterly abstract design of this contemporary area rug will instantly update the look of any living area, office space or bedroom. Tones of coral, turquoise, tan, ivory, and dusty gray create a lively piece of modern design that will never fail to garner compliments from admiring guests. Refresh the look of a quiet reading space or gather with friends and family in your newly updated dining area without fear of staining or fading. Perfect for a wide range of decor styles, this beautifully woven area rug will do well in any area of your home - even in places with high foot traffic and spill risk. In addition to being easy to clean, the stain-resistant and fade-resistant properties of this piece ensure that it will maintain its appearance for years to come. Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 9'10"