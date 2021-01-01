16mm Chassis Switch Metal Button Switch with 22inchs Extension Cable Red Yellow Blue Green Switch Symbol Suitable for Computer DIY Switch 16mm Red.

12mm 16mm Chassis Switch Metal Button Switch With 22inchs Extension Cable Red Yellow Blue Green LED Ring Switch Symbol Four colors are available for you to choose from. There are two types of switches: 12mm and 16mm. Both types of switches have wires with wires length of approximately 60cm / 23 inchs (Please see the third picture on the left for the dimension of the switch). Switch type: Fast moving single contact. Push & Hold - ON; Release - OFF. Waterproof grade IP67, Explosion grade IK10(for metal material) The rated voltage and current of the LED of the switch: rated voltage 3-6V, rated current 20mA. Switch rated load: 12mm switch - AC/DC 0 -220V 3A Max; 16mm switch - AC / DC 220V 5A Max. Suitable For DIY Computer Switch and Restart Button.