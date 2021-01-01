Brooklyn Loom Chase 2-Piece Cream and Black Twin XL Cotton Quilt Set

A modern take on a traditional stone tile style print with horizontal bands appearing as stripes from a distance but are more complex as you get closer to the print. The reverse is a solid ivory coordinating to the face print. Face cloth is 100% cotton and the reverse is a soft 100% microfiber polyester. Each set contains coordinating pillow shams where twin has one sham and larger sizes include two shams. Includes: one twin/twin XL quilt 68x90 inches and one standard sham 20x26 inches. Face is 100% cotton, reversing to 100% microfiber. Filled with 50% cotton/50% polyester. This item is machine washable, but please be sure to use appropriate sized machinery to avoid any excess wear on the items. Color: Cream and Black.