Chart for Kids Wall Nursery Decor with Canvas amp Wood Frame Handing Removable Wall Ruler Cartoon Height Measurement Scale Ruler Decor for School.

Material: Thickened Canvas Cloth which is waterproof durable safe and non-toxic and you could use it for years Easy to install and remove: environmental Wooden frame With rope at the top of the Happy Christmas Theme chart which greatly help to install & remove easily, You can fold it and unfold at any time and any where. Size for Happy Christmas Theme Baby & Kids Chart79'*7.9'(L x W), Just be kindly note that the chart starts at 1.96'(5cm) off the ground to insure the accuracy which allow you to clear the baseboards easily and prevent being kicked accidentally Suitable for Many occasions: Kids height chart can be used in different places. Great ideal for kids nursery decoration, kids bedroom, interior walls or windows, playroom, living room, Kindergarden wall decor and home decor. And it is also suitable for Happy Christmas Theme party Perfect gift for kids: Happy Christmas Theme chart Filled with different lovely cute cool cartoon pictures which must be a p