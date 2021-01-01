Peterson Real Fyre 24" Charred American Oak Gas Logs (Logs Only - Burner Not Included)

Peterson Real Fyre 24-Inch Charred American Oak Gas Logs (Logs Only - Burner Not Included). CHAO-24. Gas Fireplace Replacement Logs. Peterson Real-Fyre Charred Series Gas Logs reflect the glowing depth and fiery heart of a long burning fire. Real-Fyre artisans work from actual wood samples to carefully recreate the intricate bark detail and natural coloration of deeply charred wood. The beautiful display and flame presentation of this Real-Fyre Charred Wood gas log set is ideal for creating those magic moments and memories. These Peterson Real Fyre Logs can be used with commonly available fire pit ring burners. Allow a minimum of 3-6 inches clearance from the edge of logs to the wall of fire pit. Total number of pieces: 8. All logs have a flat, unfinished back or bottom. For use with vented gas log systems. This log set does not include a burner system. It must be purchased separately.