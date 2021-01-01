From vilo home

Vilo Home Charms Mesh End Table, Industrial Grey

$251.57
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Simple, solid construction is the hallmark of the Industrial Charms line, and this attractive end table is no exception. The wire mesh door provides a touch of modern design, with a sleek metal handle and airy semi-open storage. The gentle distressing and exposed saw mark design showcase the rugged New Zealand pine that makes up the frame. Assembled Product: 23 inches wide x 22 inches deep x 24 inches high Gently distressed finish with contrasting saw mark designs Metal handle and mesh-front Available in grey wash or dark charcoal

