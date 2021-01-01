RIZTEX, USA Charming Multi-Colored 8 ft. Round Floral Wool/Viscose Area Rug

A mix of cut and looped pile gives the Charming Collection it's textured, striation appearance. Each Charming 8 ft. Round Area Rug is hand-tufted by a master artisan from India, who has learned the craft through their entire lifetime. Constructed of hand-tufted Wool, accented with shimmering Viscose, this rug is sure to endure through the years to come. The serene palate of this collection enhances the hand-trimmed edges giving this collection an elegant look and feel. Color: Multi-Colored.