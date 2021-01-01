A mix of cut and looped pile gives the Charming Collection it’s textured, striation appearance. Each rug is hand-tufted by a master artisan from India, who has learned the craft through their entire lifetime. Constructed of 100% hand-tufted wool with a cotton/latex backing this rug is sure to endure through the years to come. The serene palate of this collection enhances the hand-trimmed edges giving this collection an elegant look and feel. Luxurious to the touch, and the depth and dimension of this rug is sure to make anyone catch their breath at first glance. Committed to excellence, our team brings together talent, knowledge and passion to create an unparalleled reputation within the home furnishings industry. With a wide assortment of product choice and combinations, we are making it easier than ever for clients to create homes and interior spaces that are honest expressions of their true personalities. Lowe's Charming 3 x 5 Gray Indoor Medallion French Country Handcrafted Area Rug | CHACM100593330305