Charmed LED Chandelier by DweLED - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (PD-54932-BN)

Just as charming as a bronze bracelet, the damp rated Charmed LED Chandelier by DweLED dazzles with an incomparable glimmering glow. Install the LED chandelier above a long dinner table to deliver a balanced spread of illumination across the dining room. The classic chain link design includes a white acrylic diffuser that resists dents and scratches. As part of the popular Charmed collection, the LED chandelier eliminates the need for bulky electrical wires. Adjust the height of the chandelier by moving the push pin connectors. dweLED is a WAC Lighting brand featuring an assortment of decorative LED lamps designed to seamlessly fit in a range of interiors from residential to commercial. All items within the dweLED collection utilize LED technology marrying modern design and energy efficiency. Shape: Round. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Brushed Nickel