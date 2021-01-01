From blackjack furniture
Blackjack Furniture Charlton Palomino Modern Reclining Living Room, Loveseat, Cedar Chocolate
Show a Luxurious Taste with the Charlton Collection Reclining Loveseat by Blackjack Furniture, Featuring a Classic Look and Uniquely Exquisite Palomino Upholstery in a Beautiful Dark Brown Color. The Reclining Loveseat Measures 63" inches L x 40" inches W x 40" inches H and Weighs 150 lbs. Requires Home Assembly. Crafted with Durable Plywood and Solid Wood Frame. Generous Foam Padding with Beautiful Channel Tufting and a Manual Recliner for Luxurious Comfort. Covered in Soft Palomino Upholstery. A Beautiful Statement Piece for Your Home or the Office.