Crown Mark Charlotte Queen Bed in Dark Bold Brown
Charlotte Collection by Crown MarkDark Bold Brown finishDecorative wood veneer inlaysMattress and boxspring/foundation required. Sold separately.Consists of Headboard, Footboard and RailAlso available in Eastern KingDimensions: 62" H x 66" W x 89" D.Crown Mark Charlotte Queen Bed in Dark Bold BrownThis collection boasts a traditional design that will make a grand statement in your master bedroom. Elegant and stately details are featured throughout, including decorative finials, molding and unique, flowing lines and shapes. With the pieces from this collection, you'll never want to leave your bedroom.