Charlotte Jacquard Cover Memory Foam Chair Pads 2 Pack Taupe

Add a pop of color and comfort to your dining area, breakfast nook, or sporting event with these trendy Charlotte Jacquard Cover chair pads. Each pad is crafted from a cozy layer of memory foam with a colorful cover. The non-slip backing prevents the cushions from sliding around, while the tie-free, lightweight design allows you to easily transport the cushions so you stay comfortable whether you're at the table or outside. Square ShapedPack of 2, 4, 6 or 12Non-slip backingIndoor-outdoor chair cushionMade from polyester and memory foamMeasures 16" wide x 16" long