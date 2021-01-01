From modern heirloom
MODERN HEIRLOOM Charlotte Blue Embroidered Round 14 in. Decorative Pillow
Sweet, round, tufted decorative pillow coordinates with the Charlotte Bedspread. The same embroidered blue floral scrolls as the bedspread form a circle design on a white ground. The edge is accented with a ruffle in one of the light blue floral prints from the top of bed. This tufted pillow is finished with a center button covered in the same light blue floral print as the border ruffle. The reverse is white and finished with a ruffle and tufted button in the same light blue floral print.