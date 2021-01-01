MODERN HEIRLOOM Charlotte Blue Embroidered Round 14 in. Decorative Pillow

Sweet, round, tufted decorative pillow coordinates with the Charlotte Bedspread. The same embroidered blue floral scrolls as the bedspread form a circle design on a white ground. The edge is accented with a ruffle in one of the light blue floral prints from the top of bed. This tufted pillow is finished with a center button covered in the same light blue floral print as the border ruffle. The reverse is white and finished with a ruffle and tufted button in the same light blue floral print.