Worldwide Lighting Charlotte 8 in. x 8 in. x 10 in. 1-Light Painted Antique Gold Mini Pendant

Brimming with contemporary appeal, this 1-light pendant showcases an openwork triangular shade in a crisp black hue. It's ideal for illuminating your entryway and grabbing glances as it greets guests with a warm and welcoming glow. It can also be used to update a more casual ensemble, like the play area or kids' room, This geometric pendant accommodates one 60-Watt maximum bulb, which is not included. Plus, it has an adjustable height so you can customize it to suit your space.